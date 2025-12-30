The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) is mourning the deaths of seven journalists who lost their lives in a road accident in Gombe State on Monday. The tragedy occurred when a tyre burst on a bus carrying the journalists as they were returning from a colleague’s wedding in Kaltungo Local Governme...

The tragedy occurred when a tyre burst on a bus carrying the journalists as they were returning from a colleague’s wedding in Kaltungo Local Government Area. Four other passengers sustained varying degrees of injury.

The fatalities were confirmed by Samson Kaura, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Gombe, and Ismaili Misili, Director-General of Government House Press and Media Affairs.

In a statement, NUJ National President Alhassan Yahya expressed profound sorrow over the loss of the journalists, calling it a “devastating blow to the journalism community in Gombe State and across Nigeria.”

“They were committed practitioners who served the public with courage, integrity, and professionalism. Their loss has left an irreplaceable void in our noble profession,” Yahya said.

He extended the Union’s condolences and solidarity to the bereaved families and the Gombe State media community. “We pray that Almighty God grants eternal rest to the souls of the departed and gives their loved ones the fortitude to bear this painful loss,” he added.

“On behalf of the National Executive Council (NEC), the entire NUJ family nationwide, and the Nigerian media community, the Union extends its heartfelt condolences to the Gombe State Council of the NUJ, the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased,” Yahya stated.

He also highlighted that the incident underscores the urgent need for enhanced road safety measures and responsible driving, particularly for professionals who are frequently on the road in the course of their duties.