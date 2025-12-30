The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has expressed shock and sorrow over the death of seven journalists in a fatal road accident in Gombe South, Gombe State, on Monday evening. The journalists were reportedly returning from a wedding ceremony of a colleague from the ...

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has expressed shock and sorrow over the death of seven journalists in a fatal road accident in Gombe South, Gombe State, on Monday evening.

The journalists were reportedly returning from a wedding ceremony of a colleague from the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in the Gombe South Senatorial District when the crash occurred.

Preliminary reports from the Gombe State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Samson Kaura, confirmed the incident as deadly.

Describing the tragedy as a “heartbreaking loss to the media community and the nation,” Minister Idris lauded the journalists for their dedication, integrity, and commitment to informing the public.

The Minister, in a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Rabiu Ibrahim extended condolences to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Gombe State Council, and the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased, praying that God grants them strength to endure the loss.

The statement reads: “The Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, FNIPR, has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic death of seven journalists who were confirmed killed in a lone road crash in the Gombe South area of Gombe State on Monday.

“The incident occurred on Monday evening as the journalists were returning from a wedding ceremony in the Gombe South Senatorial District. They were said to have travelled in solidarity with a colleague from the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) who was getting married.

“According to preliminary information from the Gombe State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Samson Kaura, the crash was fatal.

“The Minister described the tragedy as a heartbreaking loss to the media community and the nation, noting that the journalists were committed voices who informed the public with courage, integrity, and professionalism. ‘This is a harrowing moment. Nigeria has lost dedicated voices who informed, educated, and stood for truth. Their passing is a heavy blow to us all,’ he said.

“The Minister extended his condolences to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Gombe State Council, and especially the families, friends, and colleagues of the deceased. He prayed that God would grant them the strength to bear the painful loss. “Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones. May Almighty God grant them comfort and grant the souls of the departed eternal rest,” he added.

“ ‘We stand in solidarity with the NUJ and the entire media community at this difficult time. We must continue to work together to improve safety measures for those who serve the nation daily,’ he said.

“He assured that the Federal Government stands with the bereaved families and the media community during this moment of grief. May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace.”