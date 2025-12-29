At least six journalists have been reported dead following a fatal road accident involving a National Union of Journalists (NUJ) bus along the Yola–Gombe Highway. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening near Kumo town in Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State as the journalists were returning ...

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening near Kumo town in Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State as the journalists were returning to Gombe from Yola, Adamawa State, where they had attended the wedding ceremony of a colleague.

Preliminary information suggests that the crash was caused by a tyre burst, which led the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The bus reportedly left the highway and plunged into nearby bushes.

Unofficial reports indicate that six persons lost their lives in the accident, while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The bodies of the deceased are being transported to a morgue in Gombe, while the injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

Details of the incident are still emerging, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.