The National Universities Commission (NUC) has officially released comprehensive guidelines to regulate the conferment of honorary degrees. Aimed at curbing the “indiscriminate” distribution of titles, these rules ensure that academic honors remain a mark of true distinction rather than a commodity. Key Policy Highlights: Eligibility to Award: Only approved universities…...

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has officially released comprehensive guidelines to regulate the conferment of honorary degrees.

Aimed at curbing the “indiscriminate” distribution of titles, these rules ensure that academic honors remain a mark of true distinction rather than a commodity.

Key Policy Highlights: Eligibility to Award: Only approved universities that have graduated their first set of PhD students are eligible to award honorary degrees.

The “Dr.” Restriction: All honorary degree Recipients are not permitted to use the title “Dr.” before their names. They must use the correct nomenclature after their names, such as Doctor of science (Honoris causa) D.Sc (H.c) The title “Dr.” is strictly reserved for earned academic PhDs and medical professionals.

No “Pay-to-Play”: Honorary degrees must be awarded free of charge. There must be no fee or expectation of payment/donations from the recipient.

Strict Quotas: Universities are limited to awarding a maximum of three (3) honourary degrees per convocation.

Excluded Candidates: Self-nominated individuals and elected or appointed serving public officials are officially excluded from receiving these awards.

Transparency & Revocation: Universities must publish the names of all recipients on their official websites. Furthermore, institutions must have a “Revocation Policy” to withdraw awards if a recipient is convicted of fraud or unethical conduct.

Professional Limits: An honorary degree does not grant the right to practice as a professional, oversee administrative units, or supervise research work in a university.

*Regulatory Enforcement*

The NUC reiterates that these guidelines are mandatory. Any university found violating these rules including awarding degrees to unqualified persons or exceeding the numerical limit will face appropriate regulatory sanctions.

The Commission remains committed to protecting the global reputation and sanctity of the Nigerian University System.