The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) is strengthening its regional partnerships with a visit to ASKY Airlines in Lomé, Togo.

In a statement signed by the Director Public affairs and family assistance, Bimbo Oladeji, the NSIB DG, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., met with the Chief Executive Officer of ASKY Airlines, Mr. Esayas Hailu, at the airline’s headquarters in Lomé as part of efforts to improve aviation safety cooperation within West Africa.

Discussions, according to the press statement, focused on aligning safety practices, enhancing technical training, and improving information sharing in line with international standards recommended by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The NSIB DG in his remarks, noted the importance of collaboration in preventing accidents and improving investigation processes across the region.

Responding, Mr. Hailu welcomed the engagement, stating that ASKY Airlines remains committed to safety and transparency.

The NSIB and ASKY agreed to continue engaging on joint training initiatives, capacity building, and the exchange of safety-related information.

The visit forms part of NSIB’s broader plan to promote regional cooperation in aviation oversight, investigation, and safety systems.