The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) aimed at strengthening safety across all modes of transportation; road, aviation, maritime, and rail.

According to a statement by the NSIB’s Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Bimbo Oladeji, the partnership seeks to raise safety standards by focusing on critical areas such as enforcement and real-time response to accidents.

During the signing, NSIB Director-General, Capt. Alex Baden Jr., commended FRSC’s ongoing efforts in improving road safety enforcement and responsiveness, noting that the collaboration is crucial for keeping safety protocols up-to-date with evolving transportation challenges.

FRSC Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, reaffirmed the Corps’ commitment to the partnership, pledging intensified efforts to make Nigerian roads safer for all users.

This MoU marks a significant stride in reinforcing Nigeria’s transport safety framework.

Both agencies will work closely to implement enhanced safety measures, with particular emphasis on reducing road accidents which remains a pressing concern amid rising traffic-related incidents.