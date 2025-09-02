The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) says 12 people were injured out of the 583 passengers on board the Asham train that derailed in Abuja....

The Director General of the NSIB, Capt. Alex Badeh Jnr., disclosed this while giving updates on the ongoing investigation.

He explained that an Investigator-in-Charge (IIC) has been appointed to lead the probe, working alongside relevant stakeholders, including the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

According to him, the team has already taken evidence-protection measures, such as securing the site and preserving critical data, including CCTV footage and other materials that could help determine the cause of the derailment.

Capt. Badeh, however, appealed to the Federal Government and other stakeholders to address funding shortfalls in order to enhance the bureau’s capacity for thorough investigations and safeguard the lives of Nigerians.

The NSIB says its final report will be released within 30 days of the incident, 23 days from today, and will be shared with the NRC, regulatory authorities, and the general public.