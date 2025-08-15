The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 20,850 personnel to provide security during the August 16, 2025 by-election in 16 constituencies across 12 states....

Commandant General of the Corps, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, said the deployment would ensure the protection of critical national assets, election materials, officials and voters in synergy with the Nigeria Police, the lead agency for election security.

Speaking in Abuja, Audi assured that the exercise would be conducted under tight security, urging eligible voters to turn out and vote for candidates of their choice as an expression of their democratic rights.

He said state commandants in the affected states had been briefed to operate with professionalism, respect citizens’ rights, and guarantee a peaceful poll.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is conducting the by-election to fill two senatorial seats, five federal constituencies and nine state constituencies in Anambra, Edo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Ogun, Oyo, Taraba, Kogi, Kano and Niger states, among others.