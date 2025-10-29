The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra State Command, has arrested five suspected fake private security operatives and recovered a pump-action rifle during a series of coordinated raids in Awka ahead of the November 8 gubernatorial election....

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra State Command, has arrested five suspected fake private security operatives and recovered a pump-action rifle during a series of coordinated raids in Awka ahead of the November 8 gubernatorial election.

Parading the suspects at the State Command Headquarters in Awka on Tuesday, the State Commandant, Maku Olatunde, said the operation followed credible intelligence reports about individuals posing as private security personnel, allegedly hired by political actors to disrupt the forthcoming election.

According to him, the raids, conducted around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday across several hotels and grocery stores in the state capital, led to the arrest of Mmeka Ekene (43), Peter Detuchi Kelvin (28), Sunday Akpan Idiong (45), Enemuo Ifeanyichukwu (26), and Francis Ugochukwu Nwosu (28).

Commandant Maku explained that the exercise, carried out by the Private Guard Companies Department of the Corps, formed part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on unlicensed private guards and criminal elements capable of threatening peace and security during the election period.

“We are resolute in our commitment to providing a secure environment for the conduct of the forthcoming gubernatorial election,” he said. “The Command will not be swayed by individuals pretending to be private security operatives in a bid to disrupt the electoral process.”

He added that the NSCDC had intensified surveillance and intelligence-gathering to prevent political thugs or disruptive elements from compromising the integrity of the polls.

“In collaboration with other security agencies, we will take all necessary measures within our operational guidelines to ensure Anambra remains peaceful and secure,” Maku stated.

The Commandant said the suspects are currently being interrogated and would be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.