The National Sports Commission (NSC) has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Dr. Chamberlain Nnamdi Dunkwu, President of the Nigeria Aquatics Federation (NAqF), describing his death as a significant loss to the Nigerian sports community. Dr. Dunkwu was widely respected for his commitment t...

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Dr. Chamberlain Nnamdi Dunkwu, President of the Nigeria Aquatics Federation (NAqF), describing his death as a significant loss to the Nigerian sports community.

Dr. Dunkwu was widely respected for his commitment to the development of aquatic sports in Nigeria. During his tenure, he worked to strengthen the structures of swimming and other water sports, while creating pathways for young athletes to showcase their talents nationally and internationally.

Reacting to the news, the Director-General of the NSC, Bukola Olopade, described Dr. Dunkwu’s death as a painful blow to Nigerian sports.

This was contained in statement by the S.A. Media, Office of the Director General, National Sports Commission, Kola Daniel, on Saturday, March 7.

“The news of Dr. Chamberlain Dunkwu’s passing is deeply saddening. He was a committed sports administrator who devoted his energy to the growth of aquatic sports in Nigeria. His passion for discovering and nurturing young talents will not be forgotten,” Olopade said.

He added, “Dr. Dunkwu believed strongly in the power of sports to transform lives, especially among young people. His vision for aquatic sports development was clear, and his dedication to that cause was admirable. The Nigerian sports family will surely miss his leadership, wisdom, and enthusiasm.”

Under his leadership, NAqF saw a renewed focus on grassroots initiatives, improved support systems for athletes, and stronger collaborations within Nigeria’s sports ecosystem.

Beyond sports, Dr. Dunkwu also served in public governance as Deputy Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, where he contributed to administrative coordination and institutional leadership in the National Assembly.

The NSC extended heartfelt condolences to the late sports administrator’s family, the Nigeria Aquatics Federation, and the entire Nigerian sporting community.

Dr. Dunkwu’s contributions are expected to leave a lasting legacy in aquatic sports, inspiring future generations of athletes and administrators alike.