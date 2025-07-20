The National Sports Commission (NSC) has confirmed that a vehicle transporting members of the Tunisian delegation participating in the ongoing CAA U18/U20 African Athletics Championship in Abeokuta, Ogun State, was involved in a road traffic accident on Saturday, 19th July 2025....

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has confirmed that a vehicle transporting members of the Tunisian delegation participating in the ongoing CAA U18/U20 African Athletics Championship in Abeokuta, Ogun State, was involved in a road traffic accident on Saturday, 19th July 2025.

The incident occurred while the team was en route to the Games Village from the competition venue.

The affected vehicle was not traveling with the organised safety protocol in place which is routinely accompanied by security and support personnel.

Fortunately, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Governor of Ogun State, happened to be commuting along the same route and immediately rendered first response assistance at the scene.

The injured athletes were swiftly transported to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Abeokuta where they received first aid attention and later moved to another facility for adequate treatment.

The Director General of the National Sports Commission and the Ogun State Governor arrived at the hospital shortly after the incident and have been personally overseeing the care of the affected athletes.

The Director General remains in close contact with the Tunisian team leadership.

The NSC wishes the injured athletes a quick and full recovery and extends its heartfelt sympathy to their teammates, families, and the Tunisian delegation.

The safety and well-being of all athletes and participants remain our topmost priority.

The NSC commends the swift action of the Ogun State Government, medical personnel, and security agencies who responded immediately to this emergency.