A major health intervention has commenced in Jigawa State, as the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), in partnership with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), begins providing free medical treatment and minor surgical services to more than 7,000 residents across all 14 local government areas.

Dr. Haruna Usman, Chairman of the NMA Jigawa chapter, said the programme is aimed at bringing essential healthcare directly to communities, particularly those facing challenges in accessing medical services.

According to Dr. Usman, the outreach includes free consultations, medications for common illnesses, care for diabetes and hypertension, maternal and child health services, treatment for malaria, respiratory and urinary infections, diarrhoea management, and nutritional counselling.

Health education on key household practices is also provided.

Minor surgical procedures such as hernia repair, hydrocele treatment, lipoma excision, and simple cyst removal are also offered during the exercise.

Each outreach centre is supported by a dedicated medical team comprising 10 doctors, 20 nurses, five laboratory scientists, along with records officers and pharmacy technicians, Dr. Usman explained.

He encouraged residents across Jigawa to take full advantage of the programme, describing it as a “crucial intervention aimed at improving access to quality healthcare and reducing the burden of preventable illnesses.”

At the Andaza Primary Health Centre, about 500 women have already benefited from free consultations and medications.

Many expressed gratitude, describing the services as “timely, helpful, and of high quality,” and commended both the NMA and NPHCDA for their commitment to improving public health in the state.

The outreach is being conducted simultaneously across all 14 local government areas, with activities hosted at designated Primary Health Care Centres to ensure broad coverage and easy access for both rural and urban residents.