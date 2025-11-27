US President Donald Trump has vowed that the gunman who opened fire near the Farragut metro station in Washington, killing two national guardsmen, “will pay a very steep price.” The shooting occurred on Wednesday just a short distance from the White House, prompting an immediate lockdown of the ...

US President Donald Trump has vowed that the gunman who opened fire near the Farragut metro station in Washington, killing two national guardsmen, “will pay a very steep price.”

The shooting occurred on Wednesday just a short distance from the White House, prompting an immediate lockdown of the presidential residence and intensifying security alerts across the capital.

Emergency personnel flooded the area, with police and medical teams responding as troops—who have been stationed across the district for months—secured the perimeter. Authorities sealed off several surrounding blocks and confirmed that one suspect had been arrested.

According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Trump was promptly updated on the situation, and officials “were also actively monitoring the situation.”

Shortly after, the president posted on Truth Social, revealing that both guardsmen had sustained life-threatening injuries. “The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price,” Trump wrote.

He extended his sympathy to members of the National Guard and to Americans generally.

Roughly 2,375 National Guard troops are currently spread throughout Washington. They were deployed in August after the administration declared a “crime emergency,” directing the Guard to reinforce federal and local law enforcement. The operation has since been renewed multiple times, with the mission expected to run through February 2026.

Although a federal judge ruled the deployment unlawful, the decision has been paused pending further proceedings.