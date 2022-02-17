‘Not a tribal clash,’ Police blame Benue violence on hoodlums

The police in Benue State have blamed the crisis around the Rice Mill area of Makurdi on hoodlums, saying the incident was purely a criminal act that had nothing to do with ethnicity or tribe.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, debunked the report of a clash between the people of Tiv and Jukum communities in Wurukum.

Rather, she described the claim as an attempt to create unnecessary tension in the state.

“The attention of the Benue State Police Command has been drawn to the rumour lingering on social media about the crisis between Tiv and Jukum communities in Wurukum,” Anene said in the statement.

“The fact of the case is that on 16th February 2022 at about 1500hrs, information was received that some fishermen had gone fishing in a pond behind Rice Mill, Wurukum, Makurdi, without inviting other community members as it had been the practice.

“This action brought disagreement amongst them and hoodlums took advantage of the incident to break into houses and steal from them,” she narrated.

The command spokesperson explained that a team of police officers was swiftly deployed to the scene, but the suspects took to their heels on sighting the security operatives.

According to her, critical stakeholders have cooperated with the police in restoring peace in the area.

“It is imperative to state that this incident has nothing to do with tribe or ethnicity but criminals who intended to create tension and steal from members of the public,” Anene stressed.

“Normalcy has since been restored in the area with more patrol teams to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

“Members of the public are advised to desist from rumour-mongering to avoid unnecessary tension and reactions.”