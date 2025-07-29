Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State says Northern Nigeria will support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027 in recognition of his administration’s delivery on key electoral promises to the region....

Yahaya, who is also the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, made the declaration in Kaduna at the opening of a two-day interactive session on government-citizen engagement, organised by the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation.

He said the North’s overwhelming support for Tinubu during the 2023 general election was a strategic decision that is already yielding tangible benefits in infrastructure, security, energy, and agriculture.

“When candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu stood before us during the 2023 campaign, he made specific commitments to Northern Nigeria,” Yahaya stated. “The North, believing in his vision, contributed over 60 per cent of the winning votes. In 2027, we must reward performance and hard work—and by that measure, President Tinubu has earned our continued support.”

Represented at the event by Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and Minister of Information Mohammed Idris, President Tinubu was praised for keeping his promises despite prevailing economic and security challenges.

Yahaya cited major federal projects as evidence of the administration’s commitment to northern development, including the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano expressway, the Kano-Katsina-Maradi rail line, rehabilitation of the Kaduna refinery, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline, and oil drilling in the Kolmani fields.

He also pointed to emerging initiatives such as the Sokoto-Badagry superhighway, agriculture value chain investments, and inter-state road networks, alongside upgrades to healthcare infrastructure and educational interventions targeting out-of-school children.

The governor welcomed the recent creation of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, describing it as a “generational breakthrough” for modernising Nigeria’s pastoral economy.

He said over 300 terrorist and bandit leaders have been neutralised under Tinubu’s watch, noting improved intelligence and coordinated security operations across the region.

While acknowledging the economic hardships brought on by reforms such as fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate unification, Yahaya maintained the measures were necessary for long-term economic stability.

He urged traditional and religious leaders, civil society, and the private sector to complement federal efforts by investing in local development and promoting peace and unity.

“The North’s strength lies in its unity with all of Nigeria,” he said, recalling the words of the late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation, established in 2009, promotes dialogue and development in honour of the late premier of Northern Nigeria.