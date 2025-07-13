The Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force, Operation “Fansan Yamma” (OPFY), Major General Oluyinka Soyele, has reiterated his commitment to prioritising the welfare of troops during a strategic operational assessment tour of Kaduna and Niger States.

Maj. Gen. Soyele, who embarked on the multi-day tour to boost morale and assess operational readiness, emphasised vigilance, professionalism, and resilience as key to sustaining progress in the fight against terrorism, insurgency, and banditry across the North-West and North-Central regions.

In a statement issued by the OPFY Media Information Officer, Captain David Adewusi, the Commander commended the courage of joint troops during addresses across various formations.

He called for continued discipline, unity, and dedication to duty as essential traits in achieving mission success.

The tour commenced at Headquarters 1 Division in Kaduna, where Maj. Gen. Soyele was welcomed by the General Officer Commanding and Sector 1 OPFY Commander, Major General Mayirenso Saraso.

He later proceeded to Forward Operating Base (FOB) Birnin Gwari and the 18 Brigade Tactical Headquarters in Tegina, where he expressed condolences to troops over recent casualties and lauded their gallantry under fire.

The Theatre Commander also visited the Nigerian Army Training Centre (NATRAC) in Kontagora for discussions on tactical performance and leadership with NATRAC Commander, Major General John Sokoya.

He concluded the assessment at the newly established Sector 3 OPFY Tactical Headquarters at Wawa Cantonment, Kainji.

There, he was briefed on efforts to strengthen the sector’s operational capacity in response to emerging security threats from the Kainji Lake National Park and surrounding areas.

Maj. Gen. Soyele urged troops to maintain strong leadership and momentum in the ongoing mission to restore peace and security across the region, assuring them of unwavering support from the high command.