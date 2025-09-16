The National Orientation Agency has called on Nigerian citizens to portray acts of patriotism, respect and commitment to Nigeria’s national symbols during the commemoration of the National Ordinance Day 2025. According to a statement shared on the official X handle of the agency on Tuesday, th...

According to a statement shared on the official X handle of the agency on Tuesday, the Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, while speaking in Abuja, reminded Nigerians that the National Flag, Coat of Arms, National Anthem, Pledge, Constitution, and other emblems of sovereignty represent the unity, dignity, and identity of Nigeria.

He encouraged Nigerians, stressing that the giving proper recognition to symbols is a mark of civic duty and patriotism.

“Respect for our national symbols is respect for Nigeria itself. Each time we hoist the flag correctly, recite the pledge sincerely, or sing the anthem with pride, we affirm our loyalty and commitment to the ideals of our nation,” Issa-Onilu said.

Issa-Onilu also noted that National Ordinance Day is an annual celebration that takes place on September 16, encouraging schools, communities, organisations and government institutions to integrate respect for the national symbols in their daily activities.

The statement reads, “The DG noted that September 16 is set aside annually as National Ordinance Day to commemorate the handover of Nigeria’s national symbols at independence.

“He urged Nigerians to use the day as a reminder to live out the values of unity, discipline, and service embedded in the ordinances.”

“Issa-Onilu further encouraged schools, communities, organisations, and government institutions to consciously integrate respect for national symbols into their daily practices, saying this will help deepen national identity and strengthen social cohesion,” the statement concluded.

The NOA reaffirmed its commitment to continuous nationwide sensitisation and collaboration with stakeholders to ensure that every Nigerian understands and upholds the dignity of the country’s symbols.

