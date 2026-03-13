The National Orientation Agency (NOA), in collaboration with the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administrative Control (NAFDAC) and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has flagged off a nationwide awareness campaign on the Federal Government ban of production, sale an...

The National Orientation Agency (NOA), in collaboration with the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administrative Control (NAFDAC) and Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has flagged off a nationwide awareness campaign on the Federal Government ban of production, sale and distribution of sachet alcohol in Nigeria.

In a statement and video posted on the NOA official X handle on Friday, the agency began the official flag-off of a joint nationwide campaign to reduce underage access to gin and other alcohol consumables.

According to the statement, the NOA Chairman, Lanre Issa-Onilu, stated that the agencies are taking a collective stand for the health, safety and protection of Nigerian consumers.

The federal government of Nigeria, through NAFDAC, had earlier announced a ban on the production and sales of alcohol in sachets and in PET or glass bottles below 200mm, which took effect from 1st of Jan, 2026.

Issa-Onilu said, “Today marks the official flagging off of a joint nationwide campaign by the national orientation agency.

“The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission on the ban of sachet alcoholic drinks in Nigeria.

“Today we are taking a united stand for the health, safety and protection of Nigerian consumers.”

Issa-Onilu explained that “the decision is a deliberate public health intervention aimed at reducing underage access to gin, high concentration alcohol and curbing the alarming pattern of harmful consumption across our community.

“This is why this collaboration is important. NAFDAC safeguards public health through regulation, FCCPC protect consumers’ rights and ensures responsible market practices.”

He added, “The national orientation agency mobilizes citizen for behavioural change and national consciousness. Together, we are aligning regulation, consumer protection and public enlightenment to ensure that this policy achieves the intended impact.”

“The national orientation agency, in partnership with NAFDAC and FCCPC, will not relent in sensitising our people, will not relent in promoting responsible citizenship, and we will not relent in protecting the well-being of Nigerians.

“Together through awareness, compliance, and collective vigilance, we can build a healthier, safer and more responsible nation,” he concluded.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, explained that the last few decades have seen a rapid increase in the availability, production, importation, and consumption of alcohol across all age groups in Nigeria.

Adeyeye emphasised that the sachet alcohol ban will halt underage consumption.

She said, “We are here for the Children of Nigeria, we are here to ensure that the ban on sachet alcohol in small bottles less than 200ml remains banned. Within the last few decades, there has been a rapid increase in alcohol availability, production, importation and consumption across all age groups in Nigeria.

“50% of our children drink alcohol,” she disclosed.

“A ban on small pack sizes can reduce demand for underage drinking. Consumption of alcohol raises alarm for parents, teachers, religious leaders and the community at large,” she concluded.