America’s President-elect Joe Biden has said politicians can’t seize power in the United States because power has to be given by the American people.

“In America, politicians can’t assert, take, or seize power. It has to be given by the American people. We can’t ever give that up. The will of the people must always prevail,” the 78-year-old Democrat winner in the November presidential election tweeted on Tuesday.

Biden’s comment comes as Georgians troop to the polls Tuesday for two closely-watched US Senate runoffs that could shape the first years of the new Democratic presidency.

US President Donald Trump and his successor are both in Georgia for the battle of the Senate seats.

For nearly 20 years Georgia has voted reliably Republican in the presidential election and Senate contests.

Advertisement

But Biden pulled out a shock victory here in November, one of several states that he flipped to win the White House, and the races for Senate have come down to the wire in the biggest, most expensive congressional runoffs in US history.

Polls open at 7:00 am (1200 GMT) in this southern state. A record three million-plus people have voted early, election officials say, and final results may not be known for several days.