China has refuted US President Donald Trump’s claim that the two countries were actively negotiating tariffs, claiming that any indication of movement in this area was nothing more than “trying to catch the wind.”

The remarks from China follows Mr. Trump’s declaration that the ultimate tariff rate on Chinese products will be lowered “substantially” from the current 145%.

Ministry of Commerce spokesman He Yadong said: “China’s position is consistent and we are open to consultations and dialogues, but any form of consultations and negotiations must be conducted on the basis of mutual respect and in an equal manner.

“Any claims about the progress of China-US trade negotiations are groundless as trying to catch the wind and have no factual basis.”

Mr Trump had told reporters earlier in the week that “everything’s active” when asked if he was engaging with China, although his Treasury Secretary had said there were no formal negotiations.

Mr Trump placed tariffs of 145% on imports from China, while China hit back with 125% tariffs on US products.

While Mr Trump has given other countries a 90-day pause on the tariffs, as their leaders pledged to negotiate with the US, China remained the exception.

Instead, Beijing raised its own tariffs and deployed other economic measures in response, while vowing to “fight to the end”.

China also made it clear that talks should involve the cancellation of all tariffs it currently faces.

“The unilateral tariff increase measures were initiated by the United States.

If the United States really wants to solve the problem, it should face up to the rational voices of the international community and all parties at home, completely cancel all unilateral tariff measures against China, and find ways to resolve differences through equal dialogue,” Mr He said.

Despite the economic measures levelled against China, Mr Trump said that he would be “very nice” and not play hardball with Chinese President Xi Jinping.