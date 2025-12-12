The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has confirmed a gas pipeline explosion that occurred around 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday near the Tebijor, Okpele, and Ikpopo communities in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Delta State. In a statement issued late Wednesday night, signed by Chief Corporate Communic...

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has confirmed a gas pipeline explosion that occurred around 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday near the Tebijor, Okpele, and Ikpopo communities in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Delta State.

In a statement issued late Wednesday night, signed by Chief Corporate Communications Officer Andy Odeh, the company said, “Initial observations indicate a pressure drop consistent with a loss of containment on an NNPC Gas Infrastructure Company (NGIC) pipeline.”

“The cause of the explosion is still unknown but would be confirmed after a detailed investigation has been concluded.

“Our priority at this time is the safety of nearby communities and the protection of the environment.

The statement added that “Emergency response procedures have been activated, and we are working closely with relevant authorities and community leaders to ensure a coordinated approach to mitigate impact.

NNPC Limited affirms that it remained committed to the highest safety and environmental standards.

“Further updates will be provided as more confirmed information becomes available,” thee statement said.