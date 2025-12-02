The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Bashir Bayo Ojulari, has described the corporation’s engagement with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as a strategic step towards strengthening the country’s economic stability....

Ojulari stated this following a courtesy visit by the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, to the NNPC Ltd headquarters in Abuja.

In a statement shared by NNPC’s Chief Executive Officer on X, Bashir Bayo Ojulari, the meeting was described as a “significant alignment and shared purpose,” focused on deepening cooperation between the two institutions.

He said discussions went beyond routine engagement, evolving into “a strategic confluence of vision centred on the vital national imperative of economic stabilisation through deliberate partnership.”

Ojulari reaffirmed NNPC Ltd’s commitment to collaboration, noting that the company believes progress is best achieved through synergy.

“NNPC Limited operates on the firm conviction that true progress is collaborative. We are dedicated to forging synergies that enhance operational efficiency across every critical facet of our enterprise, understanding that our collective strength fuels national advancement,” he said.

The meeting comes as both institutions intensify efforts to stabilise the economy, strengthen the oil and gas value chain, and improve fiscal coordination.