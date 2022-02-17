NMDPRA, NNPC, others promise efficient distribution of petroleum products

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, Petroleum Tankers Drivers, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Employees and other critical stakeholders have resolved to work closely to ensure efficient distribution of petroleum products across the country.

This was part of the resolutions reached at the end of a critical stakeholders’ engagement held on Thursday at the NNPC towers in Abuja.

The meeting also had in attendance representatives of the NMDPRA and NARTO.

At the meeting, NNPC assured the stakeholders (NUPENG, NARTO and PTD) that the funding earmarked for the 21 critical roads will be applied for the intended purpose only. It added that all parties said they are committed to working together in the monitoring of the road projects.

The NMDPRA also informed the meeting that a committee has been constituted to review the freight rates which includes PTD, NARTO and NUPENG in addition to other stakeholders.

All parties agreed to work expeditiously towards concluding the review of the freight rate and make recommendations to the Government.

Read the full communique below

COMMUNIQUE ON CRIRITCAL STAKEHOLDERS’ ENGAGEMENT BETWEEN NARTO, PTD, NUPENG, NMDPRA AND NNPC LTD ON FEBRUARY 17, 2022 AT NNPC TOWERS

Following the engagement between NMDPRA, NNPC, PTD, NARTO, and NUPENG, the parties resolved as follows:

Road Rehabilitation

NNPC provided updates on the current status of the road construction and rehabilitation projects under the road infrastructure tax credit scheme and assured the stakeholders (NUPENG, NARTO and PTD) that the funding earmarked for the 21 critical roads will be applied for the intended purpose only.

To allay the fears of the stakeholders, NNPC and all parties commit to working together in the monitoring of the road projects.

Review of freight rate for transporters

The stakeholders requested for completion of the ongoing discussion on the review of the freight rates to cover operational costs and highlighted the precarious situation that truck owners face in the light of current economic realities.

NMDPRA informed the meeting that a committee has been constituted to review the rates which includes PTD, NARTO and NUPENG in addition to other stakeholders.

All parties agreed to work expeditiously towards concluding the review of the freight rate and make recommendations to the Government. The Authority to advise on definite close-out date during the week of 21st February 2022.

Collaboration on ensuring Nationwide availability of petroleum products

All parties agreed to work closely to ensure efficient distribution of petroleum products across the country.

…………………………………. ………………………………………

Otunba S. A. Oladiti Mr. Yusuf Otthman

National Chairman PTD NARTO President

………………………….……… ……………………………………….

Comrade Williams Akporeha Abiodun Adeniji

NUPENG President ED F&A, NMDPRA

