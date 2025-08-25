The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC has rejected the proposed upward review of the salaries of political office holders by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC and calls for its suspension. NLC, through its President, Joe Ajaero, describes the move as insensitive, unjust, in...

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC has rejected the proposed upward review of the salaries of political office holders by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, RMAFC and calls for its suspension.

NLC, through its President, Joe Ajaero, describes the move as insensitive, unjust, inequitable, and an attempt to widen the growing inequality between civil servants and political office holders.

The Congress disagrees with the justification put forward by the agency, insisting it insults the collective intelligence of Nigerian workers.

It demands that the current earnings of all political office holders should be made public, and the benchmark for the proposed review also made public.