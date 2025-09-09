The Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, has reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to youth empowerment and digital innovation as he hosted a delegation from the Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Platform (YEIB) at NITDA’s headquarters i...

The Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, has reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to youth empowerment and digital innovation as he hosted a delegation from the Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Platform (YEIB) at NITDA’s headquarters in Abuja.

The engagement was part of NITDA’s strategic stakeholder partnerships, with discussions centring on how the agency could play an advisory role in YEIB’s activities, deepen collaboration on the implementation of the Nigeria Startup Act, and provide policy and technical support to strengthen YEIB’s initiatives.

Inuwa highlighted the importance of aligning policy with innovation, noting that platforms like YEIB are critical to equipping young Nigerians with the tools, knowledge, and investment pathways needed to succeed in a fast-evolving digital economy.

He assured the delegation of NITDA’s readiness to support YEIB’s innovative programmes through policy guidance and technology-driven collaborations that can scale entrepreneurial ventures and expand access to opportunities for youth across the country.

YEIB’s delegation described the visit as a strategic step towards building stronger synergies with government institutions, with the shared goal of accelerating job creation, fostering enterprise growth, and consolidating Nigeria’s position as a hub for digital entrepreneurship in Africa.