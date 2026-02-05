The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has ordered a comprehensive investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct linked to one of its personnel following an online publication accusing an officer of unlawful detention and sexual assault of a 21-year-old lady from Akwa-Ibom. In a statement on it...

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has ordered a comprehensive investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct linked to one of its personnel following an online publication accusing an officer of unlawful detention and sexual assault of a 21-year-old lady from Akwa-Ibom.

In a statement on its official X handle on Thursday, the NIS responded to a publication by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism, noting that its attention had been drawn to reports alleging grave misconduct, including unlawful detention and sexual assault.

According to the publication, FIJ disclosed that “on Friday, January 16, 2025, a routine journey from Port Harcourt to Benin Republic turned into four days of brutal detention and sexual violence for a young Nigerian woman after officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the Akere checkpoint in Badagry, Lagos State detained her against her will and subjected her to repeated sexual assault.” The report claimed that the lady identified as Ben Bright Friday, told FIJ that immigration officers intercepted her on Friday, January 16, unlawfully detained her through Saturday and Sunday, and only released her on Monday. FIJ stated that “during this period, one officer — identified as Makama and addressed as “oga” by his colleagues — brutalised, intimidated, detained and repeatedly raped her.”

The immigration service condemned the alleged act, describing it as “extremely serious”, stressing that any acts of misconduct by any of its personnel are entirely unacceptable and will be treated with the severity they deserve.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Nigeria Immigration Service has been drawn towards an online publication alleging grave misconduct by one of its personnel, including claims of unlawful detention and sexual assault involving a Nigerian woman.

“NIS considers these allegations extremely serious and emphasises that any acts of misconduct by any of its personnel are entirely unacceptable and will be treated with the severity they deserve, as they undermine the Service’s values, ethics and professional standards.”

The Service has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the allegations, and any personnel found to have engaged in the misconduct will be held accountable, and appropriate disciplinary and legal actions will be applied.

The Service further reiterated that it will neither shield nor condone any act that undermines public trust or violates the rights and dignity of individuals.