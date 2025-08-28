The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned of likely flooding in eight states between Thursday and Saturday....

According to its latest weather outlook released yesterday in Abuja, the states at risk include Niger, Kogi, Benue, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Cross River, and Ebonyi.

NiMet said thunderstorms and moderate rainfall are expected across several parts of the northern region, including Borno, Yobe, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa, Taraba, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara, over the three-day forecast period.

In the central region, cloudy skies with light rains are anticipated over the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, Benue, Plateau, and Kwara states. The agency highlighted a high risk of flooding in Niger, Kogi, and Benue.

For the south, NiMet projected intermittent light rains across Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, Anambra, Ebonyi, Abia, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom states. It further cautioned that Ogun, Ondo, Lagos, Cross River, and Ebonyi face high flood risks during the forecast period.

NiMet advised residents of the affected states to take precautionary measures and urged relevant authorities to ensure effective flood preparedness and response.