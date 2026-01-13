The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has inaugurated an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research and Integration Team as part of efforts to modernise weather forecasting and improve service delivery across the country. The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, Prof. Charles Anosi...

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has inaugurated an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research and Integration Team as part of efforts to modernise weather forecasting and improve service delivery across the country.

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NiMet, Prof. Charles Anosike, who inaugurated the team, said the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s digital transformation agenda and NiMet’s drive to upgrade meteorological and climate services.

He explained that the agency intends to combine its long-standing physics-based forecasting methods with emerging AI technologies to improve the accuracy, speed and accessibility of weather information.

The new team will be responsible for identifying areas where artificial intelligence can be applied in meteorology, developing standards and best practices, and integrating AI-based tools into NiMet’s operational forecasting systems.

The goal is to create hybrid models that blend traditional forecasting techniques with modern data-driven approaches.

Prof. Anosike said building in-house AI expertise was essential for NiMet to remain a leader in technological innovation within the public sector. He added that the responsible use of AI would strengthen services that support aviation safety, agriculture, disaster risk management and broader national development.

Members of the team were drawn from different departments within the agency, ensuring a multidisciplinary approach to research and innovation. NiMet said the move represents another step in its efforts to use digital technology and research to deliver more reliable and world-class weather services in Nigeria.