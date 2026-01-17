The European Union has officially removed Nigeria from its list of “high-risk third-country jurisdictions” for money laundering and terrorism financing....

The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed the decision, describing it as a clear indication that Nigeria’s financial governance and regulatory frameworks are improving. The delisting is seen as a validation of the Federal Government’s commitment to transparency and alignment with global standards.

“This is a recognition of the tangible progress made in strengthening Nigeria’s financial systems,” said the Lagos APC in a statement. “The reforms have not only enhanced regulatory oversight but have also fostered greater inter-agency cooperation and ensured better compliance with international practices.”

The implications of the EU’s decision are far-reaching. The removal from the high-risk list is expected to restore international investor confidence, ease cross-border transactions, and reduce compliance costs for Nigerian businesses. It also signals to the global community that Nigeria is once again open for business and is increasingly viewed as a credible and competitive player in the international financial landscape.

The APC also pointed out that the development challenges the opposition’s narrative, which often criticises Nigeria’s international standing. “This delisting debunks the persistent pessimism peddled by some groups and highlights the country’s progress,” the statement added.

The Lagos APC praised the Federal Government’s focus and urged Nigerians to take pride in the achievement. It called for continued support for the ongoing reforms, stressing that Nigeria’s improved global standing is the result of deliberate actions and measurable outcomes.

“We must all rally behind this progress and reject the politics of negativity. The message from Europe is clear: Nigeria is regaining its trust, credibility, and respect worldwide,” the statement concluded.