Dr Betta Edu, has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for what she described as their “steadfast service to the unity, peace and stability of the nation,” as Nigeria marked the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day. Dr Edu in a statement she personally signed, said the military has r...

Dr Betta Edu, has commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for what she described as their “steadfast service to the unity, peace and stability of the nation,” as Nigeria marked the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day.

Dr Edu in a statement she personally signed, said the military has remained resolute despite evolving security challenges, noting that personnel continue to stand “as guardians of Nigeria’s collective identity with courage, discipline and patriotism.”

“The Armed Forces have continued to play a decisive role in defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity, securing our land, air and maritime borders against threats to national sovereignty,” she stated.

According to her, sustained operations and strategic vigilance by the military have helped keep the country “whole and indivisible,” while also strengthening public confidence in the authority of the state.

Edu also highlighted gains recorded in the fight against insurgency, saying the military has dismantled terrorist enclaves, reclaimed territories and restored civil governance in previously affected areas.

“These efforts have weakened insurgent networks and enabled displaced citizens to return to their communities to rebuild their lives,” she said.

As part of the Remembrance Day observance, Edu paid tribute to fallen officers and personnel who paid the ultimate price in service to the nation.

“We honour our fallen heroes and acknowledge the sacrifices of officers and men whose bravery and commitment reflect an unshakable loyalty to Nigeria,” she said.

She called for continued national support for the Armed Forces, stressing that their role remains critical to sustaining peace, unity and security across the country.

“I salute our heroes in uniform. One Nigeria is non-negotiable. May the labour of our heroes past never be in vain,” Edu added.