President Bola Tinubu has penned a heartfelt tribute on the passing of renowned broadcaster and former High-Commission to the United Kingdom, Dr Christopher Kolade, who died on Wednesday.

Tinubu, in a statement on Thursday, described Kolade as “a broadcaster and boardroom guru who is one of Nigeria’s intellectual treasures.”

Tinubu reflected on the deceased’s career as a custodian of Nigeria’s enterprise history, especially concerning corporate governance and human resources management, describing him as a principal figure in reputable institutions like the Lagos Business School.

Tinubu, in a statement shared on X by Bayo Onanugax, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, reflected on Kolade’s lifetime achievement and his contribution to society.

The statement reads, “He was among the finest of men. He was exceptionally brilliant, statesmanly, diligent, and had unimpeachable integrity. Dr Kolade was not only a boardroom icon, serving as one-time chief executive and chairman of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, but he was also a patriot and an uncompromising advocate of transparency and accountability in governance.

“He served Nigeria dutifully, with honesty and great dedication. From working as a colonial-era education officer to serving as Nigeria’s high commissioner to the United Kingdom and director-general of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, Dr Kolade left ineffaceable stamps of distinction in every endeavour, whether in the boardroom, on panels, or public office.

“I recall his many humanitarian interventions through the Christopher Kolade Foundation, especially his support for sickle cell patients, a cause to which he donated a chunk of his earnings. Dr Kolade’s passing is agonising, yet we must celebrate his life and legacy.

“He lived an exemplary life and immortalised himself in his uncommon service to our nation and humanity. He will remain an inspiration for us and for many generations. He was a representation of the true Nigerian, selfless and resilient. May God Almighty, whom he served so faithfully, grant him eternal rest,” the statement concluded.