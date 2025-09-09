The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Engr. Bayo Ojulari, has said Nigeria’s Gas-to-Prosperity Agenda will succeed only if innovation in the energy sector translates into real availability and affordability for consumers....

Ojulari made the remarks in Milan, Italy, at a pre-event dinner ahead of the 2025 Gas Technology Conference & Exhibition (Gastech).

He stressed that global energy transition efforts must go beyond policy debates and technological advances to focus on how innovation directly impacts people’s access to affordable energy.

“To achieve a balance between affordable energy and addressing climate imperatives, there is a need for policies that support sustainable development and investments that de-risk innovation and empower communities,” Ojulari said.

He commended President Bola Tinubu’s vision of connecting Africa’s abundant natural resources with global markets, describing Nigeria as a ready and reliable partner in building a just and inclusive energy transition.

The Milan conference, one of the world’s largest platforms on the future of gas and energy, brings together over 50,000 professionals and more than 1,000 exhibitors from 150 countries.