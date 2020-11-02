Nigerian Ambassador to Jordan, Alhaji Haruna Ungogo has died.

He was aged 70.

According to reports, the diplomat died at a hospital in Garki, Abuja on Sunday.

Haruna Ungogo was appointed as Ambassador to the Kingdom of Jordan and the Republic of Iran by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016.

The deceased served as Secretary to the Kano State Government. He was formerly Rector, Kano State Polytechnic.

He was buried earlier today, Monday November 2 at Naibawa Gabas cemetery located within Kano metropolis according to Islamic rites.