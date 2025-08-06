Nigerians trapped in Libya are crying out for urgent help. In heartbreaking voice notes and video clips, they recount harrowing experiences of torture, starvation, and inhumane treatment in detention camps....

Many say they were promised jobs but ended up in captivity. Now, they’re appealing to the Nigerian government and international bodies for immediate rescue.

Their message is clear: ‘We are suffering… please don’t forget us.’

Stay with TVC News as we await official response from the Nigerian authority.