Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, has commended Nigerian footballers for their obedience and respectfulness.

While Speaking with German television channel Sport1, Rohr said: ”There are so many different footballers and people in Nigeria and they all have to form a team that is marching in the same direction. It’s a very interesting task. I still enjoy it.

“You have to be ready to be inspired everywhere, to be able to adapt, not to be afraid of new things. It takes tolerance but also hard work.

“In Nigeria, the players have a lot of respect for the personality of the coach. They are very obedient.

“The elderly enjoy a lot of respect here. They are not just deported to homes, they stay in the family and are always listened to. That’s wonderful.

“The older people get, the more respect they get. It’s nice to see how the players implement this, including the big stars like Obi Mikel, Victor Moses or Vincent Enyeama” he said.

Rohr, 67, was appointed Super Eagles coach in 2016 and has qualified the team to the AFCON and FIFA World Cup.

He and his players will be back in action in March when they will be guests to Benin Republic on matchday five of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.