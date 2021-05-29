The Passing-Out-Parade of 80 Regular Recruit Intake has commenced at Depot Nigerian Army in Zaria, Kaduna State.

About Six thousand four hundred and four soldiers are lined up to be inducted into the Nigerian Army.

The Passing-Out-Parade of 80 Regular Recruit Intake commences at Depot Nigerian Army in Zaria, Kaduna State, 6404 soldiers are lined up to be inducted into the Nigerian Army @HQNigerianArmy @DefenceInfoNG @CDS_Nig @GenMagashi @NigeriaGov @NGRPresident pic.twitter.com/89AJnEGVKy Advertisement — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) May 29, 2021

The event is the climax of the recruits’ intensive training in Depot Nigerian Army and showcases the height of military discipline and regimentation.