The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with the United States through enhanced visa processes and responsible travel practices.

This was the outcome of a high-level meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday between the Minister of Interior and the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard M. Mills Jr.

The meeting was also attended by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nanna Nandap.

Discussions centred on the recently introduced visa procedures for Nigerian nationals and the principle of reciprocity in visa policies. Ambassador Mills provided clarifications on the revised protocol and emphasised its alignment with international standards aimed at maintaining the integrity of the US visa system.

The US envoy also praised Nigeria’s newly introduced e-visa policy, describing it as a forward-looking innovation designed to streamline the application process for foreign travellers entering the country.

Both parties expressed readiness to deepen collaboration in key areas of travel administration, including:

Issuance of secure travel documents with verified traveller identities;

Improved visa overstay management to curb unauthorised stays by Nigerian nationals in the United States;

And enhanced information sharing relating to security and criminal records to support public safety.

The Minister reaffirmed the Federal Government’s resolve, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to uphold international travel standards and ensure compliance with all bilateral agreements.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from both the Nigeria Immigration Service and the US Mission in Nigeria to work together in promoting a fair, secure, and transparent visa regime that benefits both nations.