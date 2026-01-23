The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and improving security nationwide following a high-level meeting with United States officials to address Nigeria’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) over religious freedom. The meeting, which took place o...

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and improving security nationwide following a high-level meeting with United States officials to address Nigeria’s designation as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC) over religious freedom.

The meeting, which took place on Thursday at the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) in Abuja, was a plenary session of the Nigeria–United States Joint Working Group and was co-chaired by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Allison Hooker.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Rabiu Ibrahim, on Thursday, January 22.

Briefing journalists after the session, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said the engagement was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security cooperation and deliver concrete outcomes for Nigerians.

“This is the third high-level engagement with senior United States officials since November 2025. It shows that our partnership is active, serious, and focused on outcomes that matter to Nigerians,” Idris said.

“This bilateral partnership reflects not only our shared commitment to religious freedom and civilian protection, but also a mature strategic relationship grounded in trust, candour, and shared responsibility.”

He said collaboration with the United States has already produced operational gains, particularly through intelligence sharing and coordinated security operations.

“Our military and security agencies are working closely with U.S. partners through intelligence sharing and operational coordination, and have strengthened ongoing operations, including Operation Hadin Kai in the North East and Operation Fasan Yamma,” the Minister said.

Idris also disclosed that the United States has committed to the timely delivery of outstanding military hardware procured by Nigeria over the past five years, including drones, helicopters, platforms, spare parts, and support systems. He added that Washington was also prepared to provide surplus defence equipment.

“We want Nigerians to know that this partnership is working. These efforts are not abstract. They are yielding results, and they will continue to do so,” he said.

On domestic measures, the Minister recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had declared national security emergencies in vulnerable areas, approved intensified joint operations, and ordered sustained deployment of security forces to high-risk locations.

“Nigeria is acting decisively. Security agencies have clear instructions to protect communities and respond swiftly to threats,” he said.

Idris further revealed that the Federal Government is strengthening early-warning systems and developing a national database to provide accurate data on deaths and casualties linked to violence.

“This will give us a single, trusted source of data to guide decisions, improve accountability, and sharpen our security response,” he explained.

He said prosecution of terrorism-related cases remained a key part of the government’s strategy, with the Ministry of Justice, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Police Force actively pursuing investigations.

“Violence will not only be met with force, but with justice and accountability,” he said.

The Minister urged Nigerians to remain patient and supportive as security reforms continue.

“Our responsibility is to keep Nigerians informed and reassured. The work being done today is to ensure a safer country tomorrow,” he added.

The session was attended by senior Nigerian officials, including the Minister of Defence, Gen Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd); Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Olufemi Oluyede; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite; Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

The U.S. delegation included Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker; Chargé d’Affaires to Nigeria, Keith Heffern; Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, Riley Barnes; Deputy Commander of AFRICOM, Lt Gen John Brennan; and other senior officials from the U.S. Departments of State and Defence.