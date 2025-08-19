Nigeria and Turkey are strengthening ties through a new focus on diaspora relations....

The Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mehmet Poroy, proposed closer collaboration during a strategic meeting with the Chairman and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in Abuja.

Ambassador Poroy noted that Turkey’s diaspora population stands at 7.5 million, with most based in Europe and significant numbers in the United States.

He highlighted the active role of Turkish diaspora communities in politics and governance abroad and expressed interest in learning more about the Nigerian diaspora — estimated at over 17 million.

He commended NiDCOM’s work in collecting data through its Diaspora Registration Portal, describing it as a valuable tool to strengthen diaspora engagement.

Welcoming the Ambassador, Dabiri-Erewa, stressed the similarities between the Nigerian and Turkish diaspora experiences. She outlined NiDCOM’s key programs, including the Diaspora Investment Summit, National Diaspora Day, and the Diaspora Merit Awards, which showcase success stories and encourage Nigerians abroad to contribute to national development.

On the challenges facing Nigerian students in Northern Cyprus, Dabiri-Erewa called for urgent action. In response, Ambassador Poroy pledged to facilitate dialogue with the Embassy of Northern Cyprus.

Both sides expressed strong interest in deepening cooperation, with Turkey affirming readiness to host a Nigerian delegation for further discussions.

The meeting ended with the presentation of Nigeria’s National Diaspora Policy and the program booklet from the most recent Diaspora Day and Merit Awards to the Ambassador.