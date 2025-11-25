Nigeria and Russia have reiterated their dedication to practical collaboration in trade, economic, and humanitarian sectors, with a focus on benefiting the citizens of both countries. The pledge was made in a mutual exchange of congratulatory messages between their foreign ministers, marking 65 year...

Nigeria and Russia have reiterated their dedication to practical collaboration in trade, economic, and humanitarian sectors, with a focus on benefiting the citizens of both countries.

The pledge was made in a mutual exchange of congratulatory messages between their foreign ministers, marking 65 years of diplomatic relations.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, expressed optimism about expanding cooperation across multiple strategic areas.

In his statement, Tuggar emphasized Nigeria’s commitment to maintaining an active and substantive political dialogue with Russia.

He congratulated the Russian government and people, noting that since the establishment of diplomatic ties on November 25, 1960, the relationship has been grounded in “mutual respect, constructive dialogue, and shared goals for global peace, stability, and development.”

“Our cooperation has expanded across strategic sectors including Defence, Education, Energy, Science and Technology, Space, Trade, and Cultural Exchange. We look forward to further strengthening collaboration in the economy, security, and people-to-people exchanges,” Tuggar said.

Lavrov, in his response, highlighted his satisfaction with the current state of relations, describing it as rooted in “mutual respect, trust, and alignment on regional and international issues.”

He reiterated Russia’s commitment to sustaining political dialogue and practical cooperation in trade, economic, and humanitarian fields to support the prosperity of both nations and promote sustainable peace and development across Africa.

“I wish you good health and success, and to the people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, well-being and prosperity,” Lavrov added.