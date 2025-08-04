A former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has faulted the ongoing constitutional amendment efforts by the National Assembly, describing it as a charade, arguing that the country needs a new constitution to progress. It has been observed that agitations for secession in Nigeria, insecurity...

It has been observed that agitations for secession in Nigeria, insecurity, unemployment, poverty, and poor governance could only be addressed through a people-driven constitution that guaranteed devolution of powers, equity, and justice across ethnic and regional lines.

The former minister made this known while delivering her keynote address, titled Reworking Nigeria’s Federalism: Perspectives on Restructuring and Fiscal Federalism, delivered at the 7th Penpushing Anniversary and Annual Lecture in Abeokuta.

She said the National Assembly failed to listen to the demand for a new constitution capable of correcting imbalances and inequalities in the current system but its busy with amendment that may not bring desired result.

The former Nigerian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Sarafa Ishola who chaired the occasion, said true federalism entailed not just devolution of power but also responsible governance, institutional clarity, fiscal equity, and citizen-driven accountability.

Earlier, the founder of Penpushing Media, Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji said the annual lecture was designed to elevate national discourse and inspire solutions to Nigeria’s most pressing problems.

The event also provided opportunity for some journalists and human rights activists to share their opinions on the topic of the lecture and impacts of the platform on the people.