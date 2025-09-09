Air Vice Marshal Olatokunbo Adesanya (rtd) has said Nigeria’s fight against terrorism and banditry requires a more proactive approach that blends advanced technology, increased military capability, and strong political will....

Speaking in an exclusive interview on TVC News Breakfast Show’s FCT Brief, Adesanya acknowledged the efforts of the armed forces in countering insecurity but warned that attacks on unprotected rural communities cannot continue unchecked.

“It is not possible to guard every part of our vast territory with boots on the ground, but we must be proactive,” he said. “We should deploy unmanned aerial vehicles for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and position more combat helicopters such as the MI-171 to enable rapid troop deployment and quick response to attacks.”

The retired senior officer said combining kinetic and non-kinetic measures was vital, stressing that insecurity would persist unless underlying issues such as youth unemployment, illiteracy, poverty, and poor governance were addressed.

Drawing on his experience in Sierra Leone, Adesanya also called for more trained personnel in the military, supported by regulated civilian auxiliaries to prevent abuses.

He welcomed the government’s decision to resettle displaced persons in Borno State but urged authorities to provide stronger security cover for such communities.

On the legal framework, he urged reforms to ensure faster trials for arrested suspects, adding: “We often hear of those arrested but never of those convicted.”

Adesanya also backed the creation of State police, provided adequate safeguards are put in place to prevent misuse, and supported deradicalisation only for insurgents who voluntarily surrender, not those captured.

He hailed recent intelligence breakthroughs, including the capture of leaders of Ansarul, describing it as “a major improvement” in Nigeria’s counter-terrorism efforts.

“The intelligence community is working better with the National Security Adviser, and results are showing,” he noted, while admitting that “bad elements” still exist within the security services.

Adesanya concluded by calling for increased military spending and the political will to sustain reforms that will secure the country.