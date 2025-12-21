The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted 20 diverted transit containers with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦769,533,666 across the axis of Kano-Jigawa Area Command, following an intelligence-driven enforcement operation aimed at curbing cargo diversion and safeguarding government revenue. Th...

The Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted 20 diverted transit containers with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of ₦769,533,666 across the axis of Kano-Jigawa Area Command, following an intelligence-driven enforcement operation aimed at curbing cargo diversion and safeguarding government revenue.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed this development during a press briefing held in Kano on Friday, 19 December 2025.

He explained that the seizures, which occurred between the second and fourth quarters of 2025, were part of the Service’s sustained efforts to detect and dismantle organised cargo diversion networks.

According to the Comptroller-General, cargo diversion poses a serious threat to national revenue, security, and Nigeria’s credibility within the global trading system.

“Cargo diversion is a grave offence that undermines government revenue, compromises national security, and damages Nigeria’s standing in international commerce. The Nigeria Customs Service will not hesitate to deploy all lawful measures to detect, deter, and punish offenders,” he stated.

Adeniyi stated that the seized containers, upon inspection contains various items, including vitrified tiles unlawfully diverted from the Kano Free Trade Zone with a DPV of ₦228.6 million, diesel engine oil, polyester materials, used clothing, printed and lace fabrics, medical consumables, and Zamzam bottled water.

He expressed that some of the items seized are classified as prohibited imports under the Common External Tariff (CET) regulations.

The Comptroller-General further disclosed that while one container remains under detention pending the conclusion of legal processes, two containers of medical consumables were forfeited to the Federal Government following a judgment delivered by the Federal High Court, Kano Division, on 10 December 2025.

He also confirmed the arrest, prosecution, and conviction of Abdulrahman Sani Adam for the offence of container diversion.

According to him, the offender was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment with an option of a ₦3 million fine, a development Adeniyi described as a strong deterrent against future violations.

To further strengthen transit cargo monitoring, the Comptroller-General announced the near-nationwide deployment of electronic container tracking devices. He noted that the system enables real-time monitoring, route compliance, and tamper alerts from ports to inland destinations.

The CGC reaffirmed its commitment to service, trade facilitation, revenue protection, and border security, warning that smugglers and their collaborators will face prosecution, forfeiture, and loss of trading privileges.

Importers, agents, and logistics operators were urged to adhere strictly to approved transit procedures and report any suspicious activities to the nearest Customs office.