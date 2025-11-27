The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, has chaired the 64th Regular Meeting of the Nigeria Customs Service Board, where key leadership appointments and promotions were approved to strengthen operational efficiency and reinforce the Service’s role in Nigeria’s economic transformation.

The Board confirmed five Deputy Comptroller-Generals and eight Assistant Comptroller-Generals in line with the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023 and the Federal Character policy.

It also approved Special Promotions for ten officers recognised for exceptional professionalism and contributions to national revenue and security.