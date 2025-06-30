The Federal Government of Nigeria has congratulated the Democratic Republic of Congo on the occasion of its Independence Anniversary.

In a message from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Nigeria hailed the resilience and courage of the Congolese people in their pursuit of peace and prosperity.

The statement reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening ties with the DRC in areas such as trade, security, and sustainable development.

Nigeria also pledged continued support for the DRC’s efforts towards national unity, democratic governance, and regional stability.