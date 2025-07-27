Vice President Kasim Shettima has departed Abuja for Addis Ababa where he will participate in the 2nd UN Food Systems Summit Stocktake (UNFSS+4), co-hosted by Ethiopia and Italy....

The UN Summit will bring together global leaders to assess progress on food systems transformation commitments made during the inaugural summit.

VP Shettima outlined three key objectives for Nigeria’s delegation to the Ethiopia-Italy co-hosted summit, which include positioning Nigeria as a thought leader on African food systems reform, leveraging international partnerships aligned with domestic priorities, and advancing a private sector-led model for continental food transformation.

Vice President Kashim Shettima says Nigeria will pursue a transformative private sector-led approach to food systems reform to position the country as a continental leader in agricultural innovation.

He adds that the government is ever ready to introduce single-digit credit facilities to finance agricultural ventures, similar to how countries like South Korea supported industrial conglomerates in their early development.

The roundtable will be convened by the Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Hajiya Amina Mohammed.

Those expected to attend the meeting includes: Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari; Country Director, Food and Agriculture Organization; Country Director, International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD); Country Director, Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN); Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and other stakeholders.