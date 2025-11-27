Niger Potters Basketball Club has secured a place in the Nigerian Basketball League after finishing top at the Bago Division 1 Tournament held in Minna. The event marked the return of competitive basketball to the newly renovated indoor sports hall in Minna, 14 years after the facility was abandoned...

