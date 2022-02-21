Niger Governor, Abubakar Sanni-Bello, vows not to surrender State to bandits

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello is saddened by the ugly news emanating from Galadima Kogo, barely three weeks after similar attacks, in which many lives and properties were lost as well as many residents displaced.

In a statement Governor Sani Bello said his administration is determined not to hands up to these dare-devil terrorists adding that Niger State is actively supporting the federal government led efforts to overcome the menace of these heartless terrorists.

While commiserating with the entire people of Shiroro local government area particularly the affected communities, the Governor re-iterated his commitment to take every necessary steps to assuage the sufferings of the affected people by providing humanitarian interventions.

Governor Sani Bello also condoled with the security agencies for the loss of some of their personnel, sympathized with their family members, stressing that their sacrifices will not go in vain even as he pledged his unalloyed as well as continued support to them within the available resources so as to win the war against the terrorists.

Meanwhile the Governor has directed all security agencies to mobilize their personnel and step up their activities to tame the nefarious activities of the terrorists.