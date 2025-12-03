The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has unveiled the Connected Diaspora x DOWA Start-Up Challenge alongside the Connected Diaspora Flagship Event 2025, as part of fresh efforts to mobilise global Nigerian talent for national development....

Speaking at a news conference in Lagos, the Chairman/CEO of NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, described the initiatives as timely and transformative, adding that they are designed to harness the creativity, expertise and entrepreneurial drive of Nigerians across the world.

She said the Connected Diaspora x DOWA Start-Up Challenge, themed “Building, Breaking and Believing in Nigeria”, aims to energise diaspora innovators, promote knowledge transfer and support enterprise development in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to positioning the diaspora as key partners in national growth.

The challenge, which offers cash prizes of up to ₦1 million, will spotlight outstanding ideas and support impactful ventures developed by Nigerians abroad.

Dabiri-Erewa also announced that the Connected Diaspora Flagship Event will take place on 19 December 2025 in Lagos, bringing together entrepreneurs, policymakers, investors, tech leaders and strategic partners for high-level dialogue on Nigeria’s development trajectory.

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, will serve as Special Guest of Honour.

According to NiDCOM, contributions from experts across Nigeria’s entrepreneurship ecosystem and the wider diaspora community will shape conversations on innovation, investment and meaningful engagement.

The Commission expressed appreciation to its partners for their continued support and urged stakeholders in both the public and private sectors to take advantage of the opportunities for collaboration and nation-building.

Young Nigerians and diaspora returnees were encouraged to participate in the Start-Up Challenge ahead of the 12 December 2025 deadline for entries.

NiDCOM further disclosed that the December flagship event will feature a Diaspora Talent Career and Internship Fair to link returnees with internship opportunities provided by DOWA partner organisations.

Key programme highlights include:

Call for Applications: 18 November – 12 December 2025

Public Voting (Instagram): 13 – 17 December 2025

Winner Announcement: 18 December 2025

Final Presentation: 19 December 2025 at the JK Randle Centre

Registration details, NiDCOM added, have been made available to the public.