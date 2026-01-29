American rapper Nicki Minaj has announced that she has obtained a Trump Gold Card, a document associated with an accelerated pathway to United States citizenship, following her recent public support for President Donald Trump. Minaj made the disclosure on Wednesday via a post on X, where she shared ...

American rapper Nicki Minaj has announced that she has obtained a Trump Gold Card, a document associated with an accelerated pathway to United States citizenship, following her recent public support for President Donald Trump.

Minaj made the disclosure on Wednesday via a post on X, where she shared an image of the gold-coloured card and suggested that her citizenship process was already underway.

The Trump Gold Card is tied to a new immigration initiative launched under the Trump administration, which allows wealthy foreign nationals to fast-track lawful permanent residency and eventual citizenship in return for a minimum contribution of about $1 million to the U.S. government, alongside a non-refundable processing fee of $15,000.

Despite these requirements, the rapper claimed she obtained her card without payment.

“Residency? Residency? The cope is coping. Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President. Thanks to the petition. I wouldn’t have done it without you. Oh CitizenNIKA you are thee moment. Gold Trump card free of charge,” she wrote in a follow-up post.

Minaj captioned the image of the card simply as “Welp…”, drawing widespread attention online.

The announcement comes after Minaj’s recent endorsement of President Trump, during which she described herself as one of his strongest supporters and defended his policies amid criticism on social media.

She has since faced backlash over her alignment with the Trump administration but dismissed the reactions, saying the “hate, or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all.”

Minaj, who moved to the United States from Trinidad and Tobago as a child, is currently a legal permanent resident. She had previously stated in 2024 that she was not a U.S. citizen, despite paying millions of dollars in taxes.

The rapper has also been vocal in her support for other Trump-backed initiatives. She recently described herself as “probably the president’s number one fan” during a summit for “Trump Accounts,” a programme aimed at providing “tax-advantaged investment accounts for U.S. citizens under the age of 18.”

President Trump has claimed that Minaj is investing hundreds of thousands of dollars into the Trump Accounts programme.